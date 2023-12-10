Shohei Ohtani's record deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has sent shockwaves right upto the East Coast. Steve Cohen owned New York Mets were expected to compete with the Dodgers in signing the Japanese sensation. However, as per the owner himself, they were never even in contention.

As per reports, Shohei Ohtani signed a bumper ten-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, moving across the town from the Anaheim-based LA Angels. The details of the contract are yet to be confirmed by any party but the writing is on the wall as the hottest free agent joins arguably the most consistent regular season team in recent history.

Ohtani had, on numerous occasions, reportedly made it known wished to continue his stay in the West Coast. This dates back to before his move to the MLB when he chose to not consider East coast teams, be it big market or small market franchises to play for.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This trend seems to have continued as Steve Cohen told The Athletic the organisation wasn't even contacted by Ohtani's team or agent Nez Balelo.

“The agent never reached out to me personally,” Cohen said, “and I think that’s pretty telling.”

Would the Mets have gone all out for Shohei Ohtani if there was interest?

As the Mets owner, Steve Cohen has gained a reputation of a huge money splasher. He has previously not hesitated from handing out big contracts if he feels the need. Last season, the franchise were well above the luxury tax threshold, with players like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander being paid north of $40 million per year.

But after a disastrous season where they finished with a 75-87 record, things have indeed changed. The Mets now reportedly wish out a gradual rebuild along with signing star players for the long term.

Shohei Ohtani certainly fits the second category. It is therefore safe to assume if he really wanted to play in New York, Cohen and the Mets would have left no stone unturned to land the Japanese phenomenon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.