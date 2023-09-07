Mets owner Steve Cohen buys New York franchise in Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy-backed TGL

Steve Cohen, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are an unlikely trio with very little in common, save for the latter two being among the best golfers this decade. The three of them, however, will be working together on a new golf league.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy founded TGL, a technology based golf league that's set to debut in 2024. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is the latest high profile person to get involved.

Per ESPN, Cohen offered up a statement regarding the partnership in which he puirchased a franchise in New York:

"We're excited to partner with TMRW Sports and represent New York as a founding TGL team.As golf continues to grow in popularity, there's a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world's top players. TGL's primetime schedule will offer an up-close, fast-paced, and innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike. We're excited to be a part of TGL and build a team that makes New York proud."

Cohen is now the fourth team owner in TGL, with Fenway Sports Group, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, and a group led by entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Steve Cohen not the last owner to join TGL

Steve Cohen is perhaps one of the most high profile owners in the MLB. His Mets have no shame in spending incredible amounts of money, and he's become a prominent figure since taking over.

Steve Cohen is buying into TGL

Now, he will do the same with Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's TGL league. He won't, however, be the final owner. In fact, two more teams are expected to be announced soon, according to TGL CEO Mike McCarley:

"These original six teams, we're focused on large North American markets with existing fan bases, existing team ownership groups in place. There's some natural rooting interests, some natural rivalries that exist in other sports and between the fans. So I think the ability to be able to tap into those elements that already exist from other sports is appealing."

There is often crossover in sports, and Steve Cohen is joining the world of golf beginning in 2024.