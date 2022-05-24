"Mets owner Steve Cohen. He came up in every conversation I had with execs about Judge" - MLB insider claims New York Mets are frontrunners in race to acquire New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge will become the highest priced free agent in recent memory at the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season, and the New York Mets have recently been linked to the New York Yankees star. ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel reported that whenever the topic of the star's impending free agency is brought up, the owner of the New York Mets, Steve Cohen, is at the forefront.

Steve Cohen is one of the wealthiest owners in baseball, with an estimated net worth of $17.4 billion, and he has proven that he is willing to spend money to win. Stealing away the biggest star from the New York Yankees would be the cherry on top of the sundae, and might provide the extra motivation to get the deal done.

Kiley McDaniel reported Steve Cohen's interest in the upcoming free agent superstar via Twitter.

Con: Teams avoiding megadeals for players over 30



The chase to sign the three-time All-Star and MVP candidate will be fierce and will likely begin as soon as the season ends. Steven Cohen intends his team to be squarely in the middle of the race.

New York Mets will have to sway Aaron Judge to their side

Aaron Judge made the brave decision not to sign an extension with the New York Yankees for less than what he felt was fair, and he bet on himself to have another great season and earn an even larger payday. This bet is seeing tremendous returns after the first month of the season, with the New York Yankees atop the MLB, in large part thanks to their star outfielder. Aaron Judge currently leads the league in home runs with 15 and has a stellar batting average of .318.

The San Francisco Giants are also reportedly interested in signing the soon-to-be free agent and have the cash to do so. Buster Olney reported on the projected stats that the superstar could put up the remainder of this season. His tweet is below. Those stats need to be seen to be believed.

The current home run leader showed off his inhuman strength with his 15th homer to tie the game against the Chicago White Sox, as posted by Barstool Sports on Twitter.

While the superstar player is currently focused on leading his team to a World Series, front offices around the league are preparing their offers, and the New York Mets will be looking to steal away one of their biggest rival's best players.

A discussion on this very topic featuring multiple MLB insiders was uploaded to YouTube by ESPN, seen below.

The New York Mets' pursuit of the home run king will be very well documented and sure to infuritate fans of the New York Yankees, who would only prefer the New York Mets over the Boston Red Sox as the next team that Aaron Judge calls his own.

