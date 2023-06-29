On Wednesday, in response to the lackluster performance of his team, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen issued a warning stating that unless they improve, the possibility of a trade deadline selloff looms over the players.

Despite the considerable gap between the team and a playoff spot, Mets owner Steven Cohen remains cautiously optimistic. He acknowledges that there is still an opportunity to reverse the course of the season, highlighting the recent victory over Milwaukee Brewers as a source of hope.

However, Cohen acknowledges that if the team's performance fails to improve, difficult decisions may need to be made.

The official page of Talkin’ Baseball posted a video of Cohen hinting at big moves ahead of the trade deadline.

"I'm preparing my management team for all possibilities. If we don't get better we have decisions to make at the trade deadline. That's not my preferred end result but I'm preparing all contingencies." Steve Cohen:"I'm preparing my management team for all possibilities. If we don't get better we have decisions to make at the trade deadline. That's not my preferred end result but I'm preparing all contingencies." https://t.co/KQE6qtXAPh

With this year's trade deadline set for August 1, a disappointing season could potentially spark greater consideration for player movements within the team.

How is Steve Cohen’s New York Mets performing this season?

Currently, Steve Cohen's New York Mets find themselves with a record of 36-43, trailing the Atlanta Braves by a significant margin of 16.5 games for the top spot in the NL East. Additionally, they are 8.5 games behind in the wild-card race.

This challenging position can largely be attributed to their struggles throughout the month of June. The Mets have encountered significant difficulties, registering a disappointing 7-16 record for the month.

Their recent performance includes a seven-game losing streak and winning only three out of their last 10 games. In terms of performances in June, the Mets currently hold the third-worst record in MLB, ranking ahead of only the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals.

As the Mets approach their third season under Cohen's ownership, they have made significant additions to their roster. Notably, they have acquired pitchers such as Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, José Quintana, and David Robertson, as well as catcher Omar Narváez and outfielder Tommy Pham.

In addition, they have secured the services of outfielder Brandon Nimmo by re-signing him to a lucrative contract worth $162 million over eight years.

Furthermore, closer Edwin Díaz, who unfortunately suffered a knee injury during the World Baseball Classic, is expected to be sidelined for the entirety of the season.

Despite the setback, the Mets have also made a long-term commitment to Díaz by extending his contract for $102 million over five years.

