"Mets paid Maserati prices for a Nissan" - Sportscaster delivers scathing verdict on Pete Alonso’s $54,000,000 contract

The New York Mets have agreed to a two-year, $54 million contract to bring Pete Alonso back to the team for the upcoming campaign. The deal reportedly includes a $10 million signing bonus along with a $20 million salary for the first year, as well as an opt-out clause at the end of the season.

MLB sportscaster Michael Kay feels the New York Mets ended up massively overpaying for Pete Alonso, stating that they are shelling out the price of a premium sports car for a regular one. Kay said the Mets valued the average annual salary of Alonso at $23 million, yet they agreed to pay him well above it.

Michael Kay is the television play-by-play announcer for the New York Yankees on YES Network. He is also the host of The Michael Kay Show.

Kay chided the New York Mets during the program on Thursday. [6:15 - 12:05]

"Getting Alonso for essentially one year is great because he's 30 years old, but, boy, did you pay a high premium for that one year!" Kay said. "You think he's a $23 million player, and you gave him $7 million more for one year, and he has insurance against a really bad injury because he'll get $24 million next year if he doesn't opt out.

"Good for the Mets. They get some length in their lineup, but I tell you what, they paid Maserati prices for essentially a Nissan," he added. "Nissan is a nice car. Top-level Nissan is really good, but not a Maserati."

Alonso produced 34 home runs and 88 RBIs last year, the lowest totals of his career over a 162-game season.

$30 million for Pete Alonso is a hell of a lot of money: Michael Kay

Pete Alonso now has the highest AAV among first baseman in the MLB (Image Source: IMAGN)

Michael Kay does not consider Pete Alonso to be worth $30 million per year, as he is considered to basically be a one-tool player. Kay says Alonso is an exceptional power hitter, but he does not really excel in any other department, therefore he is not worth that much money by any means.

"$30 million for Pete Alonso? A one-dimensional player," he said. "The dimension is a big one. He can hit a lot of home runs. Not a great first baseman. Clogs up the bases. What are we doing? I don't care if it's for one year. $30 million for that player is a hell of a lot of money."

Alonso now becomes the highest-earning first baseman in the MLB in terms of average annual value as a result of his recent agreement with the New York Mets.

