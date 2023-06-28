New York Mets pitcher Eduardo Escobar recently experienced a significant milestone in his life, as he proudly announced his American citizenship on Twitter.

After years in Major League Baseball, Escobar expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunities and support he has received in the United States.

In a heartfelt statement on Twitter, Eduardo Escobar shared his emotions:

"Today is a very special day for me after becoming an American citizen," Escobar tweeted. "I will always be grateful to this country where it has given me a lot in my career. I thank God for my family, my children, my parents, fans for always being with me in my good and bad moments."

Eduardo Escobar's journey to becoming a U.S. citizen likely involved overcoming numerous challenges and hurdles. As a Venezuelan-born player, he had to navigate the intricacies of U.S. immigration laws and the lengthy process of obtaining citizenship.

His achievement serves as a testament to his determination, perseverance and the realization of the American Dream.

As a professional baseball player, Escobar has showcased his talent and dedication on the field. Now, as an American citizen, he can continue to pursue his passion while also enjoying the privileges and responsibilities that come with being a citizen of the United States.

Eduardo Escobar's performance on the field

Eduardo Escobar, a talented Venezuelan-American professional baseball player, has experienced a remarkable journey throughout his MLB career.

Known for his versatility and solid performances, Eduardo Escobar has played for the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets, before joining the Los Angeles Angels.

Eduardo Escobar made his MLB debut in September 2011 with the White Sox, and his skills as a utility infielder earned him a spot on the 25-man roster for the 2012 season. He was later traded to the Twins. In 2018,Eduardo Escobar joined the Arizona Diamondbacks, signing a three-year contract.

During his time with the Diamondbacks, he delivered impressive performances, including a standout 2019 season with 35 home runs, 118 RBIs and a league-leading 10 triples.

After struggling offensively in the shortened 2020 season, Eduardo Escobar rebounded strongly in 2021, earning a trip to the All-Star Game. However, his journey took another turn when he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in July 2021. With the Brewers, Escobar achieved a significant milestone by collecting his 1,000th career hit.

In December 2021, Eduardo Escobar signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the New York Mets. He wasted no time making an impact, hitting for the cycle in June 2022 against the San Diego Padres. This made him the 11th player in Mets history to achieve this feat and the first to do so at Petco Park.

Fast forward to June 2023, and Escobar's journey took another turn as he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow.

