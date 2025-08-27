Mets president avoids speculation on Pete Alonso's long-term status in Queens

Pete Alonso continued his stint with the New York Mets, signing a $54 million contract in February to end his free agency. Though the deal is for two years, it includes the option to opt out after the season ends.

Ad

As Pete is batting .259 with 29 home runs and 103 RBIs in a strong season, he will likely become a free agent. Mets fans have been clamoring for the organization to make sure they retain their first baseman.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Show," New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was quizzed about his plans for Alonso by MLB insiders Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stearns expressed his love for Pete, but refrained from making any commitments until the end of the season.

Ad

Trending

"I'm not going to get into the game of speculating what an offseason looks like when we're still in the middle of a season," Stearns said (42:35). "What I'll say is, I love Pete. Like him as a Met, like him as a person. He's a great guy in the clubhouse.

"He's performed here, I'm thrilled we have him. We'll go from there. He's having a really good year. Right now, I'm focused on doing everything we can to support him."

Ad

Ad

MLB legend claims Pete Alonso is crucial to Mets' ambitions of winning a World Series

As is clear by the kind of investments owner Steve Cohen continues to make, the New York Mets have every intention of establishing themselves as a perennial contender for the World Series. Having last won the title back in 1986, the Mets are craving another taste of glory.

Ad

According to MLB legend Gary Sheffield, keeping hold of Pete Alonso will be crucial to those ambitions.

"I've always said, if they were gonna lose him (Pete Alonso), they almost did this offseason, if they lose him, the Mets are going right back down to the bottom. Now that he's back and playing well, he's gonna be the reason why they win a championship in New York, if they ever do," Gary Sheffield said, via MLB Network in mid-August.

Pete Alonso played an instrumental role in helping the Mets get as far as the NLCS in 2024, and fans will be hoping the infielder can show his quality again this year, come October. As it stands, the Mets are set to punch their tickets to the playoffs via a top-three spot in the NL wildcard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More