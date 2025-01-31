Mets president gets real about Steve Cohen's comments on Pete Alonso contract negotiations

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen commented on Pete Alonso's ongoing contract negotiations, saying that the structure of the deal is asymmetric. After entering free agency this offseason, Alonso has failed to reach an agreement with the New York front office.

In an interview on CNBC Sport, president on baseball operations David Stearns gave his take on Cohen's comments and what it means for fans (0-2:02):

"One of the things that makes Steve (Cohen) one of the great owners in professional sports right now is his honesty and transparency. When he's at an event that allows him to communicate directly with our fans, he wants to be straightforward, and he is.

"I think our fans appreciate and that. From my perspective, I appreciate that. It makes my job easier when I have an owner who is straightforward, gives us support, and really gives us the resources we need to create a constant championship calibre club here."

When asked about what Cohen meant by "asymmetric structure", Streans refused to divulge any specific details:

"I don't know, I think that's something that we'd have to ask Steve about, but I think in general when he's in those environments, he wants to be open.

"He wants to be as transparent as he can possibly be. But in terms of specifics of what he was referring to there, I'm not going to get into it."

While New York Mets fans are eager to have Pete Alonso back, there has been no positive developments in negotiations.

Nevertheless, anything remains possible as long as no deal has been signed. It's clear that both the Mets front office and fans are eager to have Pete Alonso back, but only if he agrees their valuation of him. Meanwhile, it gives other teams a chance to offer a deal closer to what he wants.

MLB insider believes that the Cincinnati Reds could be an unexpected destination for Pete Alonso

Despite negotiations between Pete Alonso and the New York Mets being stuck in a limbo, no other team has come forward with a serious offer.

MLB insider Jon Heyman believes that the Cincinnati Reds could be a potential destination for the slugger:

"It’s probably a long shot, but with Alonso’s market not developing as expected, word is Cincy may consider it," said Heyman.

While Cincinnati is one of the smallest markets in the MLB, Heyman believes that it could be a good place for Alonso in the short run. The smaller stadium could play to his strengths as a power hitter.

Subsequently, a good season this year could increase Alonso's market value and give him the oppotunity to sign the kind of contract he's looking for.

