The New York Mets suffered consecutive one-run defeats against the St. Louis Cardinals in Sunday's doubleheader to concede the three-game series,. dropping their record to 12-13 for the season.
During the narrow 5-4 loss in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, the Mets witnessed an early exit for Starling Marte, who was making his first start in the outfield this season.
While Marte's exit in the fifth inning sparked injury concerns, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed the reason behind it after the series finale. Mendoza said:
"It was part of the plan. He was not going to go more than five innings on defense after not playing since spring training. We wanted to get Soto off his feet and it was a good opportunity for Marte, but he is fine."
Marte, who is on a $78,000,000 contract with the Mets, started in right field for the Mets, replacing superstar slugger Juan Soto. The Dominican All-Star was given the role of the designated hitter in the series finale. Marte was replaced in the fifth inning by Jose Azocar.
Starling Marte's effort goes in vain after Juan Soto's home run robbery in Mets loss
The Mets trailed early in the game after Alec Burleson's two-run home run off Tyler Megill in the bottom of the second inning. New York responded instantly as Pete Alonso had an RBI single in the third inning to make it a one-run game.
Alonso's single was followed by Starling Marte's two-run single, giving the Mets a 3-2 lead. The Mets added another run with Francisco Albarez's RBI single to conclude a four-run inning.
The Cardinals responded with two runs in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at 4-4. The Mets were on the brink of retaking the lead after Juan Soto slugged a fly ball toward centerfield with runners on base.
However, Victor Scott II leaped over the fence for a spectacular grab, robbing Soto of a three-run home run. Scott II added a run with an RBI double in the sixth inning to give the Cardinals a 5-4 lead, which turned out to be the final score, completing a doubleheader sweep.