  Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza sends clear message after defensive errors cost Subway Series to Yankees

Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza sends clear message after defensive errors cost Subway Series to Yankees

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified May 19, 2025 04:05 GMT
Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza sends clear message after defensive errors cost Subway Series to Yankees
The New York Mets lost the finale of their three-game series 8-2 against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The Sunday night matchup saw the Yankees take an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.

By the fifth, the Mets managed to tie the game. However, the eighth inning proved costly as their pitching and defense faltered, allowing six runs in a single frame. Addressing the team's defensive struggles, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said:

“On and off. I feel like we've gone through stretches where it's been pretty sharp. But also, there's a few games where we're not finishing plays or we're not completing them. And even some of the routine plays.”
“We saw today in the first inning, we can make a play there leading off an inning and before we know, we're down two. Yeah, this is something that we've got to get better at and we will because we've got good defenders there.”

In the eighth, Jorbit Vivas reached on a fielder’s choice when first baseman Pete Alonso committed an error, allowing Jasson Dominguez to score. Paul Goldschmidt followed with an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Shortly after, Cody Bellinger launched a grand slam, giving his team a commanding 8-2 lead that eventually ended in their victory.

Mets' Pete Alonso owns up to eighth inning error in 8-2 loss to Yankees

After Sunday night’s game, Pete Alonso opened up about his eighth-inning error that contributed to the Mets’ 8-2 loss, saying:

“I mean, yeah, I messed it up. I mean, it was the same play. I had the identical play yesterday, where it hit straight to me and there was a tag play at home. And yeah, I just made an awful throw. I mean, that whole inning, this game, it's on me. I mean, after that throw, the momentum got out of hand.”
He further added:

“And they had really good at-bats. It stinks because I had the same play. And I feel like, for me, that's a play that I usually make. And I can make pretty routinely. But I just had my feet set. And I just didn't get my fingers on top of the baseball. And it sailed on me. So yeah, it's a bad throw on me. And yeah, this one's 100% on me.”

The New York Mets will now head to Fenway Park to face the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

