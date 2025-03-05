Mets social media handle reacts to $80M-worth John Cena breaking the internet with shocking heel turn on Cody Rhodes

John Cena's heel turn during WWE's Elimination Chamber on Saturday brought reactions from all corners of the world. Even the New York Mets reacted to what is being termed as one of the most shocking incidents in WWE history. Cena's character on WWE programming has predominantly been that of a positive babyface since his debut in the early 2000s.

Ad

He had a few runs as a heel early on, but soon his persona transformed into a saviour of the masses, and a negative angle to his character could never have been imagined.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But things have taken a seismic shift in his final year of wrestling. Cena's heel turn shocked fans and celebrities all around the world. Even the New York Mets reacted to the incident on Monday. The Mets' X account posted a screenshot of John Cena from ten years back when he appeared in a promotional video for the team ahead of WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

Ad

Along with the screenshot, the team shared a photograph of the moment during which Cena, who is worth $80 million per CelebrityNetWorth.com, turned heel on Cody Rhodes. They captioned their post:

"Oh how the mighty have fallen 😔"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jared Carrabis explains to baseball fans what John Cena's heel turn means

Red Sox insider Jared Carrabis has been a follower of professional wrestling and he reacted to the events that took place in the realm on Saturday. An MLB fan had asked him if he could explain John Cena turning heel in baseball terms.

Carrabis responded with a hypothetical Mike Trout trade to explain John Cena's latest moment. In the hypothetical trade, Trout would request to be moved to the crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and would win everything with them while also hitting back at his critics for thinking of him as someone who couldn't win.

Ad

"Mike Trout demands a trade to the Dodgers, wins MVP and World Series MVP and then tells baseball fans to f**k off for saying he didn’t care about winning," Carrabis wrote on X explaining the moment.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback