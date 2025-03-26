Mets sportscaster pinpoints the most crucial moment in Pete Alonso’s career

New York Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso is due to have a significant bounce-back year, sportscaster Gary Cohen believes.

During an appearance on "The Mets Pod," released on March 25, Cohen described his expectations for Alonso in 2025 after two seemingly down years for the slugging first baseman:

“He’s going to get plenty of RBI opportunities with Lindor and Soto in the lineup ahead of him.”

But it’s not just having talented teammates ahead of him that makes Cohen believe Alonso will have a great year. Cohen punctuates a major turning point that bodes well for Alonso this season:

“The one at-bat against Devin Williams last October seemed to have changed something in Pete Alonso. It had clearly been a disappointing season. And I make the case that if he makes an out there or hits into a double play, he might not be a Met right now.”

As such, Cohen asserts that Alonso is due to have a great year, given how the Mets’ first baseman’s confidence could have hit a new high. Cohen called Alonso’s performance in last year’s playoffs a “turning point” in his career.

As a result, Cohen said:

“I would be shocked if he did not have a Pete-Alonso standard, kind of year, a 45 home run, 130 RBI season.”

All told, Cohen believes that being surrounded by another star like Juan Soto could be what Alonso needs to return to his usual, highly productive self.

Pete Alonso to sign a $100,000,000 deal next offseason

A piece in The Athletic published on Tuesday looked at 25 predictions for the 2025 MLB season. In the piece, Jim Bowden made a bold prediction:

“Pete Alonso opts out of his contract with the Mets after the season but quickly re-signs on a three-year, $100 million deal with a mutual option for a fourth year.”

As it stands, Alonso could opt out of his current deal with the Mets after this season. However, it’s unlikely that Alonso will leave the Mets, especially if he has the type of year Gary Cohen predicts.

Thus, Bowden believes Alonso could parlay a big year into one more multi-year deal, this time north of $100 million.

Given the Mets’ need for power in the lineup, and Alonso’s desire to remain in New York, it seems like the two sides would be willing to work out a favorable deal. If so, Alonso could wind down his career with the Mets.

