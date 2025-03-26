Mets sportscaster qualifies Juan Soto as “perfect teammate”

New York Mets superstar Juan Soto is the “perfect teammate,” according to Gary Cohen. On Tuesday's episode of "The Mets Pod," Cohen described his initial reactions to Soto joining the Mets this spring.

Cohen said:

“I’m not sure that we ever got to see the playful side of Juan Soto when he was with the Nats, the Padres or the Yankees.” (1:15)

Cohen reinforced Soto's seamless adjustment to the Mets' clubhouse by saying:

“Any time you add a superstar player, you’re not quite sure how he’s going to fit in with that dynamic, and, literally, from Day 1, Soto has been a part of the group.”

Cohen went on to praise Juan Soto’s work ethic and his “human side,” manifesting in the way he livens up the Mets’ clubhouse. Cohen also described Soto’s hitting ability as “off the charts” as Soto is able to hit the ball all over the field, over the fence, and recognize pitches.

When putting Soto’s hitting talents and his human side, in Cohen’s estimation, Soto rounds out very well.

“He seems like the perfect teammate, as well,” Cohen said.

Mets fans hope Soto proves Gary Cohen correct as the club looks to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and play in this year's Fall Classic.

Mets owner viewed adding Juan Soto as a unique opportunity to acquire an elite hitter

In a Sports Illustrated piece from Monday, insider Tom Verducci discussed the backstory leading up to the Mets signing Juan Soto to his record-breaking $765 million contract this offseason.

In the interview with Verducci, Mets owner Steve Cohen said,

“I look at it pretty simply. There wasn’t going to be another player like him on the market maybe in the next five, six, seven years. So, this really was an opportunity to bring someone in at an age when you were getting him in his prime years.”

As Cohen underscored, it was a unique opportunity the Mets could not let pass. As such, Cohen did everything possible to seize the rare chance to add an elite hitter like Soto.

Cohen added:

“It’s pretty rare. I mean, we already had a pretty good club. This was an opportunity to get a special player in an opportunity that may not exist for a while.”

While the cost to get Soto was astronomical, Cohen bluntly made his feelings clear:

“I really don’t care. Because he’s with us.”

Cohen, along with the Mets diehard fanbase, hope that Soto puts them over the top as the team looks to bring home their first championship since 1986.

