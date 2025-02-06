"Mets could value Pete Alonso higher" - Announcer Gary Cohen gives his verdict after NY retain Polar Bear in $54M deal

New York Mets fans woke up to the news that Pete Alonso had signed a two-year, $54 million contract. This anchors first base and provides additional protection in a batting lineup significantly strengthened by the blockbuster signing of Juan Soto this offseason.

While the overall negotiations were deemed "exhaustive" by team owner Steve Cohen leading up to the final decision, the "Polar Bear" ended up sticking with the team that valued him most.

Though the deal allows Alonso to opt out as early as next season and test free agency, the general sentiment is that the slugging first baseman was never suiting up for any team but the Mets.

Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen appeared on SportsNet New York (SNY) early this morning to give his verdict of Pete Alonso officially returning to the Mets after signing the $54M deal:

"I felt all along that the Mets would value Pete higher than other teams would, and that Pete would value his relationship with the Mets more than he would to move to another team," Cohen stated.

Even so, Alonso was unable to secure a record-breaking contract or the long-term deal he desired. Instead, the first baseman bet on himself, opting for the shorter of two offers - the other being a three-year, $71 million deal.

"The feeling all along was that Pete had more value to the Mets than he did to anybody else. Obviously Scott Boras overplayed his hand greatly. Regardless of how the market place treated him. Regardless of how much hardball the Mets played in the end. The fact of the matter is this was a reunion that was always destined to happen."

Though rumors surfaced of Pete Alonso getting interest from teams like the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays, Cohen never once bought into Alonso inking a deal with another team:

"Even when things looked bleak last month, I never thought Pete was headed anywhere else. This ends up the way that it should with Pete Alonso in a Mets uniform at least for 2025."

Pete Alonso re-signs with Mets, adding more firepower to the roster

It could be argued that the Mets had an offseason as strong as, if not better than, the Dodgers' push to defend their World Series titles. Let us not forget that the Mets gave the Dodgers their toughest challenge in the playoffs before bowing out in six games in the NLCS.

Though he didn't have to break the bank to re-sign Pete Alonso (partly due to what many call the misguidance of his agent), Steve Cohen spared no expense in rounding out the roster, putting the team in a strong position to succeed.

The expectation is to win World Series titles, and on paper, it looks like the Mets put the work in to do exactly just that. New York is currently (12/1) to win it all behind the likes of the Yankees (8/1), Braves (+750), and Dodgers (3/1).

