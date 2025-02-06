"Scott Boras is the problem, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman didn’t learn" - Fans react to 4x All-Star choosing 2-year deal over 3

First baseman Pete Alonso is reportedly returning to Queens on a two-year, $54 million deal following an offseason of drama surrounding his free agency. The deal includes a signing bonus of $10 million and a $20 million salary for 2025, following which the first baseman has an opt-out option.

Amid the news of his reported signing, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Alonso had two options.

"Alonso has his choice of a 3-year deal and 2-year deal, and opted for the 2-year deal," Heyman wrote on X.

Upon learning this detail, fans went on social media to take a dig at player agent Scott Boras, who represents both Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman.

"This is way worse than the Montgomery contract last year," one fan recalled a deal Boras brokered last year between ace Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Boras is the problem. Montgomery and Snell last year, Alonso and Bregman didn’t learn," another fan recalled past offseason when both Snell and Montgomery signed short term deal with Boras representing them.

"Pete bet on himself again. Boras is cooked," another wrote.

"David Stearns masterclass," one fan gave props to Mets GM for landing a favorable deal.

"Scott boras not looking too great after this," another added.

Meanwhile, some fans were just happy Alonso aka "Polar Bear" is returning.

Pete Alonso has no option but to follow Blake Snell's suit

Pete Alonso became another one of Scott Boras' clients who was sold the moon but ended up signing a deal needing to prove his value again.

The first baseman market was cold this offseason and Alonso, who was previously offered a $158 million extension by Mets in 2023, will need to follow up this deal with a great season in 2025.

The situation Alonso finds himself in is similar to what two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell was last offseason. He didn't get his long-term contract and instead had to settle on a two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants with an opt-out option after the first year.

In 2024, Snell showed his value by putting up good numbers (5–3 with a 3.12 ERA in 20 starts) again. This resulted in him finally getting the five-year, $182 million deal he was after with the LA Dodgers this offseason.

Now, Alonso has no option but to perform very well in 2025, and then opt out hoping his performance can fetch the long-term deal he's after.

