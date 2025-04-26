Mets vs. Nationals: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 26, 2025

The New York Mets' seven-game winning ended after the Washington Nationals' thrilling 5-4 win over the National League East leaders in the series opener on Friday.

It looked like a routine win for the home team at Nationals Park as the Nationals had a 3-0 lead after the seventh inning. However, the Mets roared back into the contest, turning the game on its head with a four-run burst in the eighth inning.

Just when it looked like the Mets had snatched a late win, the home team struck back late in the bottom of the ninth inning as Jose Tena's game-tying single was followed by James Wood's single to seal a walk-off win for the Nationals.

Mets vs. Nationals recent form and records

Although the Mets are still the best team in MLB this season with an 18-8 record, their record away from home has not been great. They have a 6-7 record on the road with three consecutive defeats away from home.

The Nationals, on the other hand, made it three wins in four after their walk-off victory in the series opener. They are fourth in the NL East, half a game behind the Miami Marlins in third.

Injuries

Mets Injury Report

Edwin Orlando Diaz: day-to-day

Jose Siri: 10-Day IL

Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL

Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL

Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL

Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL

Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL

Drew Smith: 60-Day IL

Christian Scott: 60-Day IL

Nationals Injury Report

Paul Sterling DeJong: 10-Day IL

Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL

Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL

Derek Law: 15-Day IL

Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL

DJ Herz: 60-Day IL

Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL

Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL

Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL

Players to watch

Starting Pitchers

Mets: Clay Holmes (2-1, 3.16 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 34 SO)

Clay Holmes has started 2025 strong, transitioning from the bullpen to a starter. The two-time All-Star pitcher went six innings deep in his last outing, allowing one earned run over four hits with six strikeouts.

Nationals: Brad Lord (0-2, 4.73 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 10 SO)

The Nationals will be sending Brad Lord to the mound with hopes of clinching the series. However, the hosts will need to back the starter, who has been shaky at times, coming into the game after conceding two earned runs in four innings in a 3-1 defeat against the Colorado Rockies in his last start.

Mets vs. Nationals baseball betting odds

Saturday, 4/26 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs NYM -179 -1.5, -111 O 9.5, -102 WSH +149 +1.5, -109 U 9.5, +118

Mets vs. Nationals expert picks and game prediction

After a thrilling contest in the first game of the series, the two teams are expected to be in another close contest on Monday. With Clay Holmes at the plate, the visitors have the edge in the crunch clash over Washington. Expect the Mets to grind a narrow win on Saturday.

Run Line: +1.5 (-109)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 (+118)

Score Prediction: Mets win, 3-1

