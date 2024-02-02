Mexico City set to host Yankees for the first time in 55 years for exhibition series against Diablos Rojos del México

The New York Yankees are taking their talents south of the border. The Bronx Bombers are set to square off against the Diablos Rojos del México (Red Devils) in Mexico City as part of an exhibition series. The games will be played on March 24th and 25th as part of New York's Spring Training program.

"The Yankees will play exhibition games in Mexico City against the Diablos Rojos del México on March 24-25, per @purobeisbolfb. It would be the first time in 55 years that the Yankees play in Mexico" - @TalkinYanks

Arguably the most famous brand and franchise in sports, the New York Yankees' influence has extended far beyond the MLB. The Bronx Bombers have not only developed into one of the most iconic sports teams across the globe, but the brand has become a staple in pop culture and fashion as well. This is part of the reason that the exhibition games are so massive.

The other reason that the exhibition games in Mexico City will be historical is because of the fact that the two teams have squared off before. In 1968, New York sent a squad to Mexico City to battle the Diablos Rojos del México.

"Los @Yankees visitaron por última y única ocasión la Ciudad de México en 1968. El line up de los Yankees destacaba a Mickey Mantle y a Joe Peppitone. Los Diablos Rojos (o el México Rojos) tuvo como figuras a Ramón Arano y a Ramón “El Diablo” Montoya. Cincuenta y seis años después, los “Bombarderos del Bronx” vuelven a México. Felicidades, @alfredoharphelu" - @DavidFaitelson_

Some of the most iconic players in New York history participated in the games, including Mickey Mantle, who retired at the end of the season. These upcoming exhibition games will see modern stars such as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest players to ever don the iconic pinstripes.

The New York Yankees exhibition games will be the latest push for the MLB in Mexico

New York's scheduled preseason trip to Mexico City is just the latest in the MLB's growing push in Mexico. Last season, the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres played two games against one another as part of the MLB World Tour: Mexico City Series. The San Diego Padres won both games in front of a heavy Padres crowd given the team's proximity to the border.

"We are headed to Mexico City! See you next April 27th-28th, as we take on the Colorado Rockies in a two-game set. #MexicoCitySeries" - @astros

The MLB World Tour: Mexico City Series is set to continue yet again this upcoming season. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal announced last year that the 2024 iteration of the series will see the Houston Astros take on the Colorado Rockies.

