In August 2017, American entrepreneur Jeffrey Loria sold the Miami Marlins to Derek Jeter and group that was led by New York businessman Bruce Sherman for $1.2 billion. Loria had initially purchased the Marlins in 2002 and held ownership for 15 years before deciding to part ways with the team.

Recently, Loria has voiced blame towards New York Yankees star Derek Jeter for what he perceives as the destruction of public property. During Loria's tenure as owner, a distinctive home run sculpture had been prominently featured in the left-center field of the Miami Marlins stadium, which had opened its doors in 2012.

Additionally, Loria incorporated unique elements such as aquariums with live fish behind the home plate and vibrant art installations throughout the facility. However, under Derek Jeter's ownership, these aesthetic elements, including the sculpture and aquariums, were removed from the stadium.

Under Jeter’s ownership, the sculpture was placed outside the stadium, on the grounds, in a plaza.

Talkin’ Baseball shared what Jeffrey Loria had to say about Jeter that he revealed in a recent interview.

According to Jeffrey Loria:

“Jeter came in and destroyed the ballpark… Destroying public art was a horrible thing to do.”

What was so special about the Marlins’ sculpture that Derek Jeter had destroyed?

A detailed view of the Marlins home run sculpture in centerfield before Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on March 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

An artist named the Red Grooms had designed the sculpture. It was commissioned for $2.5 million.

Whenever the Miami Marlins registered a home run or won a game, the sculpture would make mechanical marlins spin. Along with that seagulls would soar, pelicans would dance and the fountain in the sculpture would spray water, thereby putting on a 29-second performance.

The sculpture was removed from the LoanDepot Park in 2018 by Derek Jeter and group.

In February 2022, Jeter sold off his share in the Marlins and resigned from his position as the CEO of the organization.