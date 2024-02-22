Miami Marlins Rumors: Team 'considering' 3 free agents to strengthen roster, per insider

The Miami Marlins haven’t made any big moves this offseason that could improve their roster. They haven’t signed any free agents for the 2024 season either, with most of their signings being for the minor league.

However, recent rumors suggest that the team is looking to improve its roster at this time of the season and is interested in three free agents. MLB.com quoted a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, suggesting that the team has made an offer to Tim Anderson and is "considering" two more players available in free agency.

In a "Foul Territory" podcast, USA Today's Bob Nightengale suggested that the deal offered by the Marlins to Anderson is worth $2 million.

“I think Tim Anderson’s offer from the Marlins was $2 million,” Nightengale said.

The 30-year-old is a two-time All-Star and former batting champion who became a free agent in November 2023. He spent eight years with the Chicago White Sox and was one of the most important players on the team at that time.

The other two players with whom the club is reportedly having discussions are shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and third baseman Gio Urshela, both of whom have been in rumors since early this year.

Urshela has played over 12,000 innings in both major and minor leagues. He has also played as a shortstop with about 359 innings in majors and 276 innings in minor league. As for Mondesi, he has appeared in 358 major league games and has managed to hit 38 home runs with 133 stolen bases despite his struggles with injuries.

Marlins’ rumored SS Amed Rosario signed with Tampa Bay Rays

Shortstop Amed Rosario was also rumored to be on the Miami Marlins’ radar for the role but has since signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. The 28-year-old had some good years with the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians from 2019 to 2022.

Rosario hit .282 with 7.2 WAR over nearly 500 games but did not perform well in the 2023 season. He has signed a one-year contract with the Rays worth $1.5 million, with $500,000 in incentives.

