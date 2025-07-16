Mic’d-up Clayton Kershaw delivers goosebump moment with final strikeout in unforgettable All-Star Game

Clayton Kershaw made his 11th All-Star game appearance on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta. He became the fifth pitcher in MLB history to make at least 11 appearances in the Midsummer Classic, joining an elite class of pitchers like Warren Spahn (17), Mariano Rivera (13), Tom Seaver (12) and Roger Clemens (11).

The moment became even more special when the legendary LA Dodgers pitcher mic'd up for the game. In his very first pitch, Kershaw retired Seattle Mariners catcher and Home Run Derby winner Cal Raleigh on a fly ball to left field. Next up, he was up against Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Kershaw first pitched a fastball, catching just inside the plate. He followed it up with a curveball, but it was well short. He fooled Guerrero with a curveball right in the middle. Kershaw finally caught Guerrero looking, striking him out.

Immediately, fans at the stadium stood up to applaud the legend of the game. Here's the video:

Clayton Kershaw joins 3,000 K strikeout club and becomes Rob Manfred's "Legend Pick" for All-Star game

On July 2, during a 5-4 Dodgers win over the White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Clayton Kershaw struck out Vinny Capra for his 3,000th career strikeout. His signature breaking ball froze Capra for strike three in the sixth inning.

Kershaw became the 20th pitcher in MLB history to reach the landmark, joining legends like Steve Carlton, Randy Johnson and CC Sabathia as the fourth left-hander to achieve the feat. The achievement becomes even more special, as he's one of only three pitchers to reach 3,000 strikeouts while spending their entire career with one team (Dodgers).

Just days after his strikeout milestone, Kershaw was named to the 2025 NL All-Star Game roster via MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s "Legend Pick." It's Kershaw's first All-Star selection since 2022.

"You never take for granted getting to go to an All-Star Game, regardless of the circumstances," Kershaw said (via ESPN). "Obviously, I don't deserve to get to go this season. I haven't pitched very much.

"I didn't really actually know that was a thing," Kershaw added. "At the end of the day, it's weird, but it's cool, so I'm just going to enjoy it."

It could also be Clayton Kershaw's final appearance in an All-Star game as he might hang up his cleats after this season.

