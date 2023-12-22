Michael A. Taylor Free Agency Update: Blue Jays 'in contact' with former World Series winner, per MLB insider

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the least active teams in the MLB this offseason, spending a whopping zero dollars so far. However, that may soon change as the club has reportedly been in conversations with free-agent outfielder Michael A. Taylor.

The 32-year-old outfielder is coming off the best season of his career with the Minnesota Twins. The Toronto Blue Jays have been linked to Michael A. Taylor all offseason, and it appears that a deal could soon be agreed to. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the two sides have been in contact about a potential contract.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Blue Jays and Michael A. Taylor’s representatives have been in recent contact, source confirms. Taylor, 32, is coming off a career-high 21 home runs in 2023. He was a Gold Glove-winning outfielder in 2021. @MLBNetwork @MLB" - @jonmorosi

Toronto has been in the market for an outfielder all offseason, however, they missed the likes of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jung Hoo Lee, who have since signed with other clubs. Michael A. Taylor has emerged as one of the top outfielders on the market who the Jays could sign to an affordable contract.

Last season with the Minnesota Twins, the 32-year-old set a new career high in home runs, slugging a total of 21. He finished the season with a .220 batting average with 21 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.

The Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on a number of high-profile free agents this offseason

It remains to be seen if Toronto will be able to reach an agreement with Michael A. Taylor given their recent run of bad luck this offseason. The Jays were seen as true contenders to land Shohei Ohtani, with reports that the two-time American League MVP was on a plane to meet with the team. Those reports were false, and he landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Then, the club was also linked to Juan Soto on the trade market, however, he was traded to American League East rivals, the New York Yankees. Fans have been begging for the club to make a splash, so if they can land Michael A. Taylor it could open the door to future moves.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.