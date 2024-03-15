Michael A. Taylor News: Pittsburgh Pirates reach one-year, $4,000,000 agreement with veteran outfielder

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Pittsburgh Pirates have reached a one-year agreement with veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor. The 32-year-old has been linked to several clubs this offseason, however, it's the the Pirates who will land his services for this season.

"The Pirates are signing OF Michael A. Taylor to a one year deal, per multiple reports" - @MLBONFOX

Jeff Passan is reporting that the one-year deal for Michael A. Taylor is worth $4,000,000. It remains to be seen what kind of role Taylor will play for the Pittsburgh Pirates, however, he should become part of the club's outfield rotation.

