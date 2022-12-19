Michael Brantley Contract: Breaking down the Astros veteran's 1-year deal

Michael Brantley has re-signed with the Houston Astros. Although the veteran outfielder played in less than half of all Astros games last season, the team sees reason to keep him around.

Brantley re-signed to a one-year deal with the Astros valued at $12 million. The deal keeps him around as the 35-year-old will possibly ponder retirement upon the completion of this latest contract.

Brantley played in only 64 games for the Astros this past season and managed only five home runs and 26 RBIs in that time. Perhaps more telling was his batting average. At .288, it marked the first time that Brantley has hit under .300 since the 2016 season.

Michael Brantley came to the Houston Astros from the Cleveland Indians in 2019, after signing a two-year deal worth $32 million. He impressed his new team in the first couple of seasons. He hit 22 home runs and 90 RBIs in his first season and assumed a starting position in the outfield. In 2021, he was re-signed to another two-year deal with the Houston Astros.

In 2021, he hit .311 and was given a ticket to his fourth All-Star game in five seasons. He was a pivotal part of his team in their playoff push that season. He hit 9 RBIs in 16 games as his team reached the World Series, eventually losing to the Atlanta Braves.

Michael Brantley missed the vast majority of the 2022 season due to injuries. From June onwards, he began experiencing right shoulder discomfort. His season ended in August as it was revealed that he would need surgery.

Brantley began the 2022 season as the only AL player to bat more than .300 in each of the last five seasons.

The Houston Astros know that at 38, Brantley's injuries are bound to catch up with him. With a one-year deal, the team knows that it can tolerate some of the risks incurred by Brantley.

Health is everything for Michael Brantley in 2022

The Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series without Brantley ever suiting up. This is a harsh portrayal of the fact that the team does not necessarily need Brantley to win. However, they will be happy to have him back, as long as he stays healthy. It may well be the final season of his career.

