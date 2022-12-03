Michael Brantley: Top 3 landing spots for the veteran free agent left fielder

In 2022, Michael Brantley didn't lose ground. He has been a model of consistency over the past 14 seasons, as evidenced by his career statistics. However, Brantley's history of injuries caused him to stumble. Due to shoulder surgery, he was only able to play in 64 games, forcing the Houston Astros to scramble to find a competent left fielder and designated hitter replacement.

Brantley hit .300 in three seasons with the Astros prior to this season. In 243 at-bats this season, he hit .288. For all of Houston's success this year, it's easy to overlook the fact that Brantley is one of their top hitters and is currently out with an injury.

Juan @juanbgtz Here’s what Michael Brantley would look like in an Astros uniform Here’s what Michael Brantley would look like in an Astros uniform https://t.co/42OWUQF4w3

"Here’s what Michael Brantley would look like in an Astros uniform" - juanbgtz

Brantley's replacement from the trade deadline, Trey Mancini, hasn't quite lived up to expectations. The Astros may definitely bring him back. The 30-year-old's mutual option is valid for the upcoming season. Despite stating his desire to return to Houston, Michael Brantley acknowledged that another team might offer a higher price than the Astros. With the Toronto Blue Jays, it almost occurred two offseasons ago.

Any team in need for a OF?; Michael Brantley is here

Any team in need of a DH or corner outfielder should take a closer look at what might be one of the offseason's best deals. Michael Brantley, who kept on hitting even as he approached his mid-30s, may have fought for another two-year deal had he been in good condition.

He may now have to settle for one season after undergoing yet another shoulder procedure, but a season as a strong hitter who can play at least some left field should still bring in a respectable salary. The majority of seasoned mercenaries of this age will join clearly winning teams.

Without a reunion with the Astros, Brantley might be of interest to the Red Sox, the Rays, the Rangers, the Braves, the Cardinals, the Padres, the Minnesota Twins, or even his former team, the Guardians.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



Harold Reynolds, Matty V and "I'm going to put him back in Houston. They want to make this run and continue what they're doing...this guy is the missing ingredient."Harold Reynolds, Matty V and @keithcostas weigh in on where they see Michael Brantley winding up from Free Agency. #MLBNHotStove "I'm going to put him back in Houston. They want to make this run and continue what they're doing...this guy is the missing ingredient."Harold Reynolds, Matty V and @keithcostas weigh in on where they see Michael Brantley winding up from Free Agency. #MLBNHotStove https://t.co/fRy86ieM4M

"I'm going to put him back in Houston. They want to make this run and continue what they're doing...this guy is the missing ingredient" - MLBNetwork

The San Francisco Giants are another team that could pique Michael Brantley's interest. The Giants are looking to add depth to their roster, especially in the outfield, and Brantley being in free agency could be a bargain deal for them as they progress towards signing Judge from the Yanks, too. It's definitely certain that Michael will bring experience and a whole lot of character to any roster that he ends up joining before the 2023 season.

Poll : 0 votes