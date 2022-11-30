The Houston Astros are looking to build upon their World Series title run last season and add another one next season. They recently signed slugging first baseman Jose Abreu to fill the hole they had at first base. Team owner Jim Crane has stated that it's not the only spending the team will be doing this off-season.

He's confident in the team's ability to match or go above the competitive balance tax. Crane said that the team is still searching for a catcher, an outfielder, and potentially some more pitching.

"We have to look at the catching, maybe another outfielder, and you can never have enough pitching. We certatinly have the ability to go at or over [the competitive banace tax]" said Houston Astros' owner Jim Crane.

The team started their off-season by parting ways with general manager James Click. It was a surprising move, given they were coming off of a World Series title. But the organization and Click didn't see eye-to-eye.

Houston Astros fans are excited to hear that their owner is ready to spend. This should be the way every owner wants to operate. They should be trying their best to win a World Series every single year.

Some Houston Astros fans think the team is becoming the New York Yankees with their willingness to spend. They're ecstatic that the team understands that they have to spend money if they want to be good.

Some New York Yankees fans expressed their frustration with their front office. One fan mentioned Houston's plans to spend money while not even having a general manager.

The Houston Astros may have a busy off-season

Houston signed Jose Abreu to a three-year deal this week. As someone who struggles in cold weather, this couldn't be a more perfect signing for him. He'll be the team's everyday starting first baseman.

The team has expressed their desire to re-sign Justin Verlander. Coming off of a Cy Young Award-winning year, they don't want to lose him. He turned down the team's $25 million option to become a free agent. They know he's looking for an endgame contract, and it won't come cheap.

Houston may look to add an outfielder this off-season. There are uncertainties surrounding Michael Brantley as he had shoulder surgery that ended his season in August.

Expect the Houston Astros to reach out to outfielder Michael Conforto to address their outfield concerns.

