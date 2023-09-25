Michael Conforto reportedly plans to opt out of contract with Giants, former All-Star set to join weak free agency class

As MLB's offseason inches closer, the San Francisco Giants are facing multiple challenges. The team has been scouting opportunities to invigorate its stagnant offense, but the upcoming free-agent class offers little in the way of solutions.

A tweet from journalist Steven Rissotto adds to their woes. Rissotto reported that outfielder Michael Conforto is expected to opt out of his contract.

The 30-year-old entered the 2023 season under a two-year, $36 million deal with the Giants. However, he is exercising the option to become a free agent after 2023, upon surpassing 350 plate appearances.

League analysts are not overly excited about the free agents set to be available this winter, particularly among position players. Should Conforto choose to opt out, it would compound the Giants' challenges.

With limited options, the Giants might have to look inward to their farm system to improve their offensive capabilities.

Can Michael Conforto capitalize on a weak free-agent market?

Michael Conforto's 2023 season with the San Francisco Giants has been disappointing. He missed all of 2022 due to shoulder surgery. After his return, he has not seemed to be the same promising player.

Further, injuries to his calf and hamstring have hampered him, making his durability a question mark moving forward.

Playing just 120 games this season, he has slashed a .243/.339/.391. His offensive performance has been serviceable. But his defensive shortcomings have been glaring, with a dWAR of -0.6.

Some factors make Conforto an interesting prospect in the upcoming market. He's relatively young, and his previous MLB track record makes him a potentially attractive option.

With the free agent pool not looking particularly robust, Conforto's experience and decent batting statistics could command attention. Teams like the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are on the lookout for left-handed hitters, could be suitors.