Michael Conforto Stats: Looking back at the veteran outfielder's past seasons

Former New York Mets star Michael Conforto is eyeing a comeback. The outfielder played for the Mets from 2015 to 2021, eventually leaving in free agency.

Over his seven seasons playing in Queens, Conforto hit 132 home runs and 396 RBIs to accompany his .255 career average. We are going to take a look at Conforto's past to see what he has done against big-league pitching.

Michael Conforto was originally drafted by the New York Mets in the June 2014 MLB Amateur Draft out of Oregon State University. Conforto hit .270 in his rookie season with the Mets in 2015, along with nine home runs and 26 RBIs.

Over the next several seasons, he began to slowly improve his offensive capacity. Conforto hit 27 home runs and 68 RBIs with the New York Mets in 2017, leading him to appear in his first-ever All-Star game.

2018 marked the most games played in Conforto's career. In all, he made a career-best 153 appearances for the Mets that season, logging 28 home runs and 82 RBIs.

During his time with the Mets, Conforto became known for turning down contracts from the team, which were very lucrative. Following the 2019 season in which Conforto hit a career-high 33 home runs, the Mets reportedly offered him a multi-year deal that was worth somewhere in the vicinity of $100 million. Conforto declined the contract.

Michael Conforto declined a contract worth $18.4 million for the 2022 season. This made him a free agent going into 2022. According to his agent, he suffered an injury in January 2022 that made him ineligible to play. The player declined another two-year deal with the Houston Astros in the summer of 2022.

Conforto is currently eyeing a re-entry into the league, and the Mets appear to be interested once again. According to Ken Rosenthal, the Mets are seriously interested in paying Conforto a healthy sum. The Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins are also reportedly interested.

New York Mets will be happy to have Michael Conforto back

Conforto has never played for a team other than the Mets, which gives the team an obvious advantage. Owner Steve Cohen has never been shy about giving out big contracts to deserving players. Do not be surprised if you see Conforto re-sign with the team again very soon under a large multi-year deal.

