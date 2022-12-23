Michael Conforto: Top 3 landing spots for the free agent outfielder

In what has already been a hectic free agency to date, several former All-Stars remain without a contract, including Michael Conforto and Nathan Eovaldi. While they may not be household names, Conforto and Eovaldi could be effective contributors to teams this upcoming season.

The biggest red flag for Conforto is his health. The 29-year-old outfielder missed the entire 2017 season due to surgery on his right shoulder. While he was pursued by the Houston Astros last season, who offered him a two-year, $30 million contract, Conforto declined, opting instead for unrestricted free agency this offseason.

"There's plenty of talent still unsigned. #MLBNHotStove picks some potential fits for free agents Nathan Eovaldi, Brandon Drury, Michael Conforto and Nelson Cruz." - @TrulyTG

So far, the decision has not paid off, as the veteran is still without a team, despite the fact that other free agents were signed weeks ago. While this may work in his favor, it remains to be seen where he will land, and for how much. Here is a deeper look at some of the teams that could use the veteran.

1. San Francisco Giants need Michael Conforto

It's been an offseason to forget for the San Francisco Giants and their fans. What once looked like a lineup that would house both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa will now be anchored by Joc Pederson and Brandon Crawford. Michael Conforto needs the Giants as much as they need him.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork Should the Giants pivot to signing Michael Conforto? Should the Giants pivot to signing Michael Conforto? https://t.co/Lr9HiNuQFU

This would allow the Giants to add a potentially effective bat to their roster, while also allowing the veteran to re-establish himself in the MLB as an All-Star talent.

2. The Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays' World Series window is now, and the addition of Conforto could only help them in their quest for glory. After the team sent Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners, the Blue Jays could use an outfielder who can hit for power.

While Toronto added Kevin Kiermaier in free agency, the addition of Conforto would give the Blue Jays a power-hitting left-handed batter. As of now, the Blue Jays only have two left-handed bats on their roster, the aforementioned Kiermaier and Cavan Biggio. Even on a one-year deal, Conforto could benefit from hitting in a loaded lineup such as Toronto's.

3. Texas Rangers

Another team that could use the services of Michael Conforto is the Texas Rangers. After signing the likes of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jacob deGrom in recent offseasons, the Rangers could use reliable talent in the outfield.

TXRangersUpdates @TXRUpdates Conforto on Opening Day with the Rangers Conforto on Opening Day with the Rangers https://t.co/6yhHEb9A3N

Adolis Garcia is currently the only outfielder expected to play every day, so Conforto could find himself with a golden opportunity to revive his career. With Texas, the left-handed outfielder would be able to bat behind Seager and Semien, which would be an ideal role for producing RBIs and increasing his value across the league.

