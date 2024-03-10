Michael Harris ll Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Atlanta Braves outfielder in 2024?

The Atlanta Braves will be one of the most explosive lineups in baseball yet again and Michael Harris ll is expected to be a key contributor. Even though he has only played two seasons in the majors, the 23-year-old continues to prove himself to be one of the top on-base producers in the MLB.

"Don’t sleep on Michael Harris II in that loaded Braves lineup" - @WakeJakeJM

A third-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, Michael Harris ll has proven himself across all levels and will likely continue this trajectory as he enters his third season. An above-average contributor across the board, Harris has emerged as a key piece in the Atlanta Braves star-studded lineup.

In 138 games last season, the former National League Rookie of the Year played an important role for his club. Harris II finished the season with an impressive .293 batting average while also racking up 18 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases in the process.

Considering where he normally bats in the Atlanta Braves order, these numbers are the envy of players across the league. This level of production, as well as his consistency during his first two seasons, makes him one of the most intriguing and safe outfield choices in fantasy baseball leagues.

"Been saying Michael Harris ll is going to have a MONSTER year in 2024. I would not be surprised if he goes 30/30 and has a 6+ WAR season. Money Mike is that good" - @PeytonTowry

Michael Harris ll has only scratched the surface of his potential in fantasy baseball, which adds to the intrigue around him in drafts. Over his two MLB seasons, Harris has developed one of the league's safest floors, increasing his value across fantasy baseball. So, how early is too early to draft Harris this year?

Michael Harris ll is worthy of a late 4th or 5th-round pick in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues

Although he may not have reached his ceiling, his floor and contributions across several statistical categories make him a must-have for most managers. Harris II has 25 home runs and 25 stolen base potential, while also providing managers with an elite batting average and run-scoring statistics.

He might not have the home run ceiling of players who will drafted in the same range such as Adolis Garcia and Paul Goldschmidt. That being said, his stolen bases and batting average make him a more valuable producer across the board.

It remains to be seen where he will bat in the Atlanta Braves lineup due to superstars such as Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson, which could limit his at-bats. However, being an above-average on-base presence in such a loaded lineup makes him worthy of a 5th-round draft pick, potentially even the 4th round.

