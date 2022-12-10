With Aaron Judge's long-term contract now secure, the New York Yankees are looking to bring in some additional pieces to compliment the slugger. Carlos Rodon, Carlos Correa and Luis Arraez are names that have been thrown out as possible fits in New York.

The club have done well to retain the core of the 2022 team. However, they will need some more firepower if they are to improve on last year's disappointing American League Championship Series exit. MLB insider and broadcaster Michael Kay discussed the club's offseason plans and potential future signings.

"I heard they're in on Rodon, but....there's something even bigger that they're working on."

The Yankees won 99 games during the regular season, enough to finish first in the AL East. The club has finished with over 90 wins in five of the last six seasons (the exception being the shortened 2020 60-game season). Although they have reached the playoffs for six consecutive years, New Yorkers will expect more next season.

Luckily for the Yankee faithful, re-signing Aaron Judge is just the first step. According to Kay, Rodon is not the only player the organization is chasing. Kay spoke about the owners working on something "even bigger." That suggests more big-name signings in the coming weeks.

Carlos Correa and Luis Arraez are on the club's radar per recent reports. Both players have had excellent seasons with the Minnesota Twins.

Correa is a two-time All-Star and a World Series champion. He is an experienced shortstop and one of the most coveted players left on the free agent market. Correa finished last season with a .291/.366/.467 slash line and a .833 OPS. He ranked second on the Twins roster in home runs (22) and RBIs (64).

Infielder Luis Arraez is another interesting candidate. The 25-year-old Venezuelan is still young and continues to develop year after year. Arraez led the American League in batting average (.316) and finished in the top ten in OBP.

The prized asset in this market is still Rodon. With Jameson Taillon moving on to the Chicago Cubs, the Yankees are in need of a premier starting pitcher.

Whether the Yankees dip into the free agent market or prepare a monster trade package is yet to be determined. One thing seems certain, the Bronx Bombers are not done making moves this offseason.

