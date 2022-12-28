New York Yankees number one prospect Anthony Volpe was born and bred a Yankees fan. He understands the importance of playing the shortstop position for the the historic club. It appears as if the young man will be given that opportunity sonner rather than later.

The Yankees are still in search of a franchise shortstop. With Volpe on the books, the club resisted dipping into the free agency market for a veteran infielder. In a recent broadcast on the YES Network, Michael Kay spoke about Volpe and his chances of starting for the Bronx Bombers in 2023:

"Brian told him, 'You have a chance at this job. The way you performed at spring training...'"

Volpe is regarded as one of the league's best prospects. The young shortstop was recently called up to the club's AAA affiliate. Although he is yet to play an MLB game for the Yankees, he is fast becoming a fan favorite and people are following his progress closely.

The young right-hander has excelled at every level of the game. During his 110 game season with the AA Somerset Patriots, he recorded 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. He also stole 44 bases and finished with a .348 OBP.

Volpe was eventually moved up towards the end of the season. He looked comfortable in AAA and continued to impress. After just 22 games, he recorded three home runs, five RBIs, six stolen bases and had a .717 OPS.

Several big-name shortstops were available during the offseason. Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner and Danby Swanson have all locked up massive long-term contracts. The Yankees, however, chose to stay out of the free agency market and will most likely promote a player from within the organization.

Yankees fans have high expectations for 21-year-old shortstop Anthony Volpe in 2023

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with manager Aaron Boone prior to a spring training game

The shortstop position was a concern for the club in 2022. Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu all had stints in the position. Venezuelan prospect Oswald Peraza is also expected to be given an opportunity in 2023.

Volpe, however, seems to be the man the fans want to see in the position. Although he is still young, his development and progress have exceeded expectations. Brian Cashman's words will excite the fanbase and will likely motivate Volpe to work harder this offseason.

Anthony Volpe is just 21-years-old at the moment. That may seem young to some, but there was another New York Yankees shortstop by the name of Derek Jeter who was handed his debut at the same age. It turned out pretty well.

