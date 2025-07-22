Michael King and wife Sheila welcome baby girl Grace with adorable message in latest post

Veteran San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King and Sheila became parents for the first time after the couple welcomed a daughter this week. The former New York Yankees pitcher made the announcement on Monday.King shared a heartwarming picture of her newborn in an Instagram post on Monday. In the picture, the Padres hurler was seen holding his daughter's hand with an adorable message:&quot;Couldn't love you more, Gracie girl!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMicahel's sister Olivia, who became an aunt, shared her excitement by commenting:&quot;My best friend.&quot;King's former Yankees teammate Josh Donadlson's wife Briana also commented on the lost to congratulate the first-time parents.&quot;Congraulations beauty!! Welcome to the world sweet girl!!&quot; Briana wrote in the comments.Michael King and Sheila announced they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post in March. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichael King and Sheila reportedly met during their time at Boston College together and reportedly started dating after the Rochester native signed for the New York Yankees. They tied the knot in December 2023. Sheila is co-founder and president of the King of the Hill Foundation.