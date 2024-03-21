Michael Lorenzen Free Agency Update: Rangers add All-Star pitcher on a reported $4,500,000 contract amid Yankees interest

Reigning World Series winners Texas Rangers have added depth to their rotation with the reported acquisition of free agent pitcher Michael Lorenzen on Wednesday.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to break the news, reporting that the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher has signed a one-year, $4.5M contract with the Rangers.

"Free-agent right-hander Michael Lorenzen in agreement with Rangers on one-year, $4.5M contract, pending physical. Deal includes $2.5M in incentives, maxes out at $7M."

The All-Star pitcher was also linked with a move to the Bronx after the New York Yankees were hit by an injury to Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole earlier this month. However, he has agreed a contract with the Rangers, who have been relatively quiet during the offseason.

