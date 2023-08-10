Michael Lorenzen no hitter: Phillies pitcher shuts down the Nationals 

Michael Lorenzen, acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline threw a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals. This is only the fourth no-hitter of the season and the first of Lorenzen's career. The Phillies brought him in hoping he could be a difference maker, which he is already proving to be.

Lorenzen is having one of the best seasons of his career and he was named to the All-Star team this year. His 2023 ERA of 3.48 made him a tempting target that the Phillies couldn't pass up on him. That deal has already been vindicated with this historic performance that will lower his ERA even further.

Jomboy Media shared the final pitch and resulting celebration for the iconic game on Twitter.

"Michael Lorenzen has thrown a 124 pitch no-hitter!" - Jomboy Media

This is obviously an exceedingly rare moment in the sport, and it is nice to see it being treated as such. The last no-hitter thrown was courtesy of Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

The trade is working out pretty, pretty good for the Phillies. Incredible. Michael Lorenzen pitches a no-hitter for the #Phillies The trade is working out pretty, pretty good for the Phillies. Incredible.

"Lorenzen pitches a no-hitter for the #Phillies. The trade is working out pretty, pretty good for the Phillies. Incredible" - Bob Nightengale

Lorenzen and the Phillies alike are hopeful that this can add to their momentum as they pursue a playoff spot.

Michael Lorenzen proved himself with this no hitter, and hopes to prove more in the playoffs

Lorenzen was with the Detroit Tigers when he was named an All-Star, and he was surprised by the choice. This shows a level of humility not often seen from MLB pitchers. The Philadelphia Phillies certainly saw this potential in him, which is why they acquired him.

The Washington Nationals were on the wrong side of a career highlight tonight. If the Phillies are lucky, this will not be the last incredible moment Lorenzen helps them reach.