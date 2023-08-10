In a defining moment that will last in Philadelphia Phillies' history, Michael Lorenzen etched his name among the franchise's elite by pitching Philadelphia's 14th no-hitter on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old pitcher's masterful performance marked not only his career first but also the fourth no-hitter of the season, underscoring his exceptional prowess in 2023.

Amid the jubilant cheers of the crowd, Lorenzen's family stood witness to his extraordinary feat. Emotions ran high as his mother, Cheryl, and wife Cassi, holding their baby daughter, June, were captured wiping away tears in the stands.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cassi Lorenzen posted a reaction video of his proud moment on Instagram:

''NO HITTER BABY! Wow, God. Wow, husband. Wow, Philly. Thank you Lord for a memory that we will truly cherish for the rest of our lives i could not be more proud of you'':Wrote cassi on Instagram

Having already earned an All-Star selection, Lorenzen's star has been steadily rising throughout the season. Wednesday night's achievement further solidified his position as a dominant force on the mound, as he lowered his ERA to an impressive 3.24.

In a swift and mesmerizing display, Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas of the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning, wrapping up his first career complete game in just 2 hours and 9 minutes. The final out, a flyball from Dominic Smith, marked the pinnacle of his historic performance.

Michael Lorenzen and wife Cassi Lorenzen's relationship timeline

Michael Lorenzen and his wife, Cassi Lorenzen

The arrival of June Elizabeth Lorenzen, Michael Lorenzen's daughter, was one of the most significant joyous occasions in his life. June Lorenzen was delivered on Nov. 7 at 10:39 p.m., weighing 9 pounds and measuring 20.5 inches.

Lorenzen, who was born on Jan. 4, 1992, is the youngest of Clif and Cheryl Lorenzen's four children. Cassi Lorenzen, a former volleyball player from Foothill High School who has a nursing degree from San Diego State University, is a significant character in his love story.

On Nov. 24, 2016, at the Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego, the couple's romantic journey culminated in marriage. They then spent a honeymoon in Maui.

As she stands by her husband's side throughout his games and is a constant presence in the stadium, Cassi's unwavering support is clearly visible. Their happiness increased when, on July 26, 2022, they revealed their pregnancy via an Instagram post that included a sonogram image and positive pregnancy test results.

The baby shower that was held to celebrate the couple's baby girl's impending arrival was the culmination of the excitement.