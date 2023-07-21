Michael Lorenzen Trade Rumors: Tigers All-Star pitcher reportedly receiving interest from Astros and Rays

Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen has excited some teams ahead of the trade deadline. He has compiled a 4-6 record with a 3.75 ERA but has thrown over 18 innings of scoreless baseball in his last three starts.

His recent success has the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays interested in the right-handed starter. Both teams are dealing with injuries in their starting rotation and could use an arm at the deadline.

The Houston Astros lost starter Luis Garcia in May after undergoing Tommy John surgery. After he underwent forearm surgery, they also lost Lance McCullers Jr. for the season.

The Tampa Bay Rays have lost starters Drew Rasmussen, Jeffrey Springs, and Shane Baz for the season. They are currently operating on a four-man rotation and have been tied to a number of arms ahead of the trade deadline.

While the Detroit Tigers are only five games out of first place, many see them as sellers at the deadline. Lorenzen would be one player that could give the team an exciting return.

Michael Lorenzen has been hot as of late

Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals

Michael Lorenzen is coming off a Thursday start where he shut down the Kansas City Royals. He went seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits and striking out three batters. Detroit would go on to win the game 3-0.

Lorenzen throws an impressive seven pitches. He primarily uses his four-seam fastball, followed by his slider and changeup. He also throws a sinker, sweeper, cutter, and curveball.

He has great control of his fastball, which he throws for a strike 56% of the time. His fastball averages 94.5 mph, but he has topped out at 97.5 mph.

Whichever MLB team gets Lorenzen at the deadline is getting a workhorse that has a ton of pitches to keep hitters off balance.

