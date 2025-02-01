Michael Lorenzen welcomes newborn baby with wife Cassi; Angels star Logan O'Hoppe drops 2-word reaction

Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen embraced parenthood for a second time with his wife Cassi, as the happy couple welcomed a baby boy in January. The duo, hailing from Anaheim, California, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in November last year.

They are making the most of the ongoing MLB offseason by spending quality time together at their home alongside their daughter, June, and now their second child. Lorenzen took to social media to announce his baby boy's arrival.

Take a look at the post here, which was captioned:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Blessed to welcome this little (giant) guy into the world! Thank you God🙌🏼🙏🏼"

Trending

Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe penned down a congratulatory note for his former teammate:

"Congrats brother!"

Screenshot of the comment from the post on Instagram

Michael Lorenzen and Cassi started dating when they were pursuing college degrees even as they played different sports for their collegiate teams.

Lorenzen played baseball for the CSU Titans, while Cassi played volleyball with the SDSU Aztecs women's volleyball team while pursuing a Honors degree in nursing.

The couple quickly hit it off and dated for a while before announcing their engagement and subsequently exchanged vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony in November 2016.

Michael and Cassi, welcomed their firstborn, a girl whom they named June, in November 2022. The family of four resides in California during the offseason but will move to Kansas City once the 2025 MLB season commences in March.

Lorenzen has hit the ground running as he trains and prepares for the upcoming season..

Michael Lorenzen shed light on body movement for development

Michael Lorenzen took to social media during the MLB offseason to showcase his training routine involving various sports. Moreover, he shed light on the importance of continuous body movement for the positive development in overall health. The caption on the post read:

"Variety of movement is key to development! You don’t have to play an organized sport to “play”."

The upcoming season of baseball will be Lorenzen's 11th in the major leagues and a first full ones with the Royals, as he had got traded to Kansas City from the Rangers midseasonm on July 29, 2024. His overall win loss record stands at 47-44 with 699 strikeouts and 3.99 ERA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback