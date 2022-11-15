New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter spoke about NBA GOAT Michael Jordan in a recent interview with Drink Champs. Jeter immediately started praising Jordan and added:

"Michael was a lot better than people give him credit for.”

Captain Clutch outlined the Minor League's organizational structure before delving into MJ's career there.

“You have: rookie ball, Low A, High A, Double A, Triple A, and then you get to the Major Leagues. Once you get to double A, the biggest jump is from High A to Double-A. And if he can play in Double-A baseball, you can play in the Major Leagues.”

During the conversation, Jeter was asked if his close friend Jordan played baseball well. Jeter answered immediately with "Yes!" and then started to discuss the criticism Jordan received for hastily leaving the NBA after winning three World Championships. Furthermore, Jordan's stats in the lower league were generally below average. But Jeter didn't think that way.

With his six NBA titles and 14 All-Star appearances, Jordan revolutionized basketball as a whole. His exploits extended beyond the basketball court, though. In reality, Jordan was a member of the Scottsdale Scorpions of the Arizona Fall League when he first met future Yankees legend, Derek Jeter, in a ballpark.

"6x NBA champ 6x Finals MVP 5x NBA MVP 14x All-Star Happy 59th birthday to the legend himself — Michael Jordan. "– The Athletic

Jordan decided to give up baseball in 1995 due to the players' strike after playing for Birmingham Barons and Scottsdale Scorpions for a combined year in the Minor Leagues. He was also concerned about being a Major League replacement player.

Derek Jeter’s celebrated MLB career

Millions of people adore Derek Jeter. During his career with the Yankees, he has five World Series victories and seven World Series appearances to his name. He was the only player in MLB history to win both the World Series MVP and All-Star MVP trophies in the same calendar year, 2000.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Derek Jeter played for the New York Yankees for 20 seasons before being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." – Derek Jeter

Throughout his illustrious career, Jeter won numerous awards, including 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards.

