  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Michael Phelps drops 3-word reaction to Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. recreating historic moment

Michael Phelps drops 3-word reaction to Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. recreating historic moment

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Sep 07, 2025 13:12 GMT
Michael Phelps and Cal Ripken Jr. [Image via Imagn]
Michael Phelps and Cal Ripken Jr. [Image via Imagn]

Cal Ripken Jr. created history when he played 2,131 consecutive MLB games and broke Lou Gehrig's record on September 6, 1995. 30 years later, on Saturday, the Orioles celebrated the 30th anniversary of Ripken's historic feat.

Ad

On Instagram, the official Orioles handles shared footage of Ripken running a lap around the stadium in 1995, along with recent footage of him greeting fans. They captioned the post:

"Recreating core memories 🧡."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This post received many likes and comments, including one from Olympic ace Michael Phelps. In the comment section, Phelps called Cal Ripken Jr. by his nickname and also dropped emojis:

"😍😍 The iron man! #8"
An image of Michael Phelps&#039; comment [Image via Instagram - @orioles]
An image of Michael Phelps' comment [Image via Instagram - @orioles]

Ripken had 11,551 at-bats during his time in the MLB, and retired with an average of .276, 1,647 runs, 431 home runs and 1,695 RBIs to his name.

Ad

Cal Ripken Jr. hopes someone can break his record someday

Cal Ripken Jr. still holds the record for most consecutive games played, and on the 30th anniversary of the 2,131st such game, he mentioned that many people told him his record is impossible to break. However, the MLB legend hopes to see his record broken someday. In his speech, the 65-year-old said (via MLB.com):

Ad
"I’ve been told this record is unbreakable now. I would always say, ‘If I could do it, certainly somebody else can.’ And this might surprise some, but I hope someone passes me someday and that I, and all of you, have the pleasure of seeing it.”

While Ripken leads the list of most consecutive games played, he is followed by Lou Gehrig (2,130 games) and Everett Scott (1,307 games) in second and third position, respectively. In terms of current MLB players, only Matt Olson finds himself in the top 10 of the most consecutive games played with 761.

About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications