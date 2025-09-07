Michael Phelps drops 3-word reaction to Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. recreating historic moment

Cal Ripken Jr. created history when he played 2,131 consecutive MLB games and broke Lou Gehrig's record on September 6, 1995. 30 years later, on Saturday, the Orioles celebrated the 30th anniversary of Ripken's historic feat.On Instagram, the official Orioles handles shared footage of Ripken running a lap around the stadium in 1995, along with recent footage of him greeting fans. They captioned the post:&quot;Recreating core memories 🧡.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post received many likes and comments, including one from Olympic ace Michael Phelps. In the comment section, Phelps called Cal Ripken Jr. by his nickname and also dropped emojis:&quot;😍😍 The iron man! #8&quot;An image of Michael Phelps' comment [Image via Instagram - @orioles]Ripken had 11,551 at-bats during his time in the MLB, and retired with an average of .276, 1,647 runs, 431 home runs and 1,695 RBIs to his name.Cal Ripken Jr. hopes someone can break his record somedayCal Ripken Jr. still holds the record for most consecutive games played, and on the 30th anniversary of the 2,131st such game, he mentioned that many people told him his record is impossible to break. However, the MLB legend hopes to see his record broken someday. In his speech, the 65-year-old said (via MLB.com):&quot;I’ve been told this record is unbreakable now. I would always say, ‘If I could do it, certainly somebody else can.’ And this might surprise some, but I hope someone passes me someday and that I, and all of you, have the pleasure of seeing it.”While Ripken leads the list of most consecutive games played, he is followed by Lou Gehrig (2,130 games) and Everett Scott (1,307 games) in second and third position, respectively. In terms of current MLB players, only Matt Olson finds himself in the top 10 of the most consecutive games played with 761.