Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson shares how HOF Cal Ripken Jr.'s key advice helped shortstop in career boost

Orioles star Gunnar Henderson is on his way to another respectable campaign in his third full-time MLB season. The former Rookie of the Year currently possesses a .276/.349/.452 slash line with 16 home runs and 61 in what has been a lost season for the O's. Along with Adley Rutschman, Baltimore have already seemingly found their franchise cornerstones.Henderson's immediate rise as one of the league's top shortstops and third basemen is largely thanks to his consistency both on offense and defense. After all, the Orioles have been known as the home of one of the greatest shortstops in the game in Cal Ripken Jr. In a recent interview on the Boardroom, the young star discussed the knowledge that the Hall of Famer shared with that helped him in the majors.&quot;A lot of it is communication,&quot; said Henderson. &quot;He loves to overcommunicate just to make everybody feel comfortable on the diamond. I feel like that makes you better for being aware of the situation and everything and then also your teammates around you more comfortable. That's something that I try to do each and every day,&quot; he added. (4:00-4:15)Ripken played a historic 21 seasons for the O's wherein he was selected to 19 All-Star squads, won the Silver Slugger eight times, the AL MVP twice, and earned the record for the most consecutive games played in league history with 2,632. This merited him an induction to the team's hall of fame, Cooperstown, and an MLB All-Century Team selection.Rookie backstop's walk-off home run lifts Orioles past DodgersRookie catcher Samuel Basallo has etched his name in future pub quizzes as his walk off home run with two strikes and two outs pushed the Orioles over the line against the champion Dodgers in their series-opener, Friday night.Basallo, whose last home run came during the August 30th contest against the Giants, delivered a memorable moment for O's fans when he smacked a 433-foot home run to deep right field off Dodgers closer Tanner Scott for his first home run in Camden Yards.The game ultimately ended 2-1 after both teams sparingly recorded hits having just tallied five apiece. The scoring didn't even begin until the fifth inning when Jackson Holliday ran from second all the way to home plate after Ben Casparius threw a wild pitch.Freddie Freeman tied the contest in the sixth with a solo bomb for his 19th home run of the season but the Orioles ultimately prevailed courtesy of Basallo's walk-off home run as the latter opened the series with a victory and handed the champions their fourth-straight loss.