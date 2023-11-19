Michael Soroka was emotional when he found out that he would be traded by the Atlanta Braves to the Chicago White Sox, and he penned down a heartfelt message for the Braves fans. The trade also included Jared Schuster, Nicky Lopez, Brandon Shewmake and Riley Gowens to acquire Aaron Bummer.

Soroka played the first six seasons of his major league career with the Braves. Making his debut in 2018, he became an All-Star in the following year, becoming runner-up for the NL ROTY award and sixth in the NL Cy Young award rankings.

However, disaster struck as he was ruled out for the 2021 and 2022 seasons after tearing his Achilles. He made his return to the MLB this year, going 2-2 with a 6.40 ERA across six starts and 32.1 innings.

In an emotional message to the Atlanta Braves loyalty, Soroka thanked them for their support throughout his career so far and felt disappointed for not being able to contribute much in the last few seasons.

“It has been a ride to say the least. From being drafted in '15 you have embraced me and made me feel like I belonged in the A. I have always been proud to represent this city, and made sure to lay it on the line every time out," Soroka wrote.

"I wish so badly I could have been out there more these last three years.... Thank you again for the continual support, and until we meet again,” Soroka wrote on Twitter."

Evaluating Michael Soroka's importance for the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox were definitely postseason contenders at the start of the season, but things didn't go as planned. They finished the year with a poor 61-101 record, winning just 25 games over the course of the last three months.

Letting go of their regular primary reliever, Aaron Bummer, would mean the White Sox have to fill the hole with someone else. Michael Soroka's addition to the starting lineup does provide good support, but for that, he'll have to get back to the glory days that saw him earn an All-Star cap.

