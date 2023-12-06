Michael Tonkin Free Agency: New York Mets sign pitcher to a Major League deal 

Michael Tonkin signed a deal with the New York Mets as the club acquired the services of a potential backup behind the starting rotation. The starter was non-tendered by the Braves after a solitary season but was picked up by the Mets for a split contract between the minors and MLB.

Michael Tonkin was a familiar face in the Minnesota Twins rotation from 2013 to 2017 when he posted a 4.43 ERA over 146.1 innings. He didn't return to the MLB for five years only recently playing for the Braves this season. During that time he traveled all over the Americas, featuring in different minor league setups, the Atlantic League and even small stints in the Mexican League and NPB in Japan.

The Braves needed Tonkin as a backup to take care of the rotation during injuries. The 34-year-old's return to the big leagues was somewhat of a success as he posted a 4.28 ERA over 80 innings in 45 appearances. There was a level of durability as they used him for multi-innings outings but his performances were lackluster as he walked 7.1% way above the league average.

That might have contributed to the Braves letting him go non-tendered even though the sum of projected arbitration of $1 million was a modest one considering Tonkin's efforts. Despite that, the pitcher didn't spend much time in free agency as he was acquired by the Braves' NL East opponents, the New York Mets.

Where does Michael Tonkin fit in the Mets rotation?

A similar role to that of his time with the Braves might follow for Michael Tonkin. He is expected to be the primary potential backup for injured starters and might come off the bullpen if and when required. The Mets rotation is still unclear behind Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana, although the return of Edwin Diaz will be a much-needed boost. Tonkin will pair up with other relievers like Austin Adams (who also signed a split contract) and minor league signings Cole Sulser, Andre Scrubb, and Kyle Crick.

