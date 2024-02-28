"Might have just ended your MLB dreams" - Trevor Bauer gets trolled by fans after conceding hits to Barstool podcaster

Free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer last pitched a major league game in 2021 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since then, he has been embroiled in off-field controversies, affecting his major league career. However, this offseason, he has shown a lot of promise as he hopes to return to the major league mound.

Recently, Bauer engaged in a live BP session against Marty Mush from Barstool podcast.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The interesting session saw the podcaster get some hits off Bauer, resulting in fans taking a dig at the former Cy Young winner's pitching:

"The fact that you gave up a hit to that thing might have just ended your MLB dreams," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"He wouldn’t have touched anything down in the zone. Everything was pretty much middle or up, even the offspeed stuff," another user said.

Expand Tweet

One fan went on to say that he is not getting signed anytime soon:

"Yeah no one signing this"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions on X, formerly Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Trevor Bauer seeks major league return, agrees to have been 'reckless'

After staying away from a major league mound for three years, Bauer has been reflecting on his past, trying to make amends and looking to attract any interested clubs in signing him:

“I agreed to do things I shouldn’t have done,” Bauer said on FOX News. “It was reckless. It hurt a lot of people along the way. It made things very difficult for Major League Baseball, for the Dodgers, my teammates, friends, family, people close to me. So, I’ve done a lot of reflecting on that and made a lot of changes in my life to address that.

“I’d love to play baseball. I mean, that’s my goal, is to play baseball here in the United States,” Bauer said. “I’d like to compete at the highest level. I’m also really passionate about helping people, being good for the game. I think I’ve done a lot of damage, unfortunately, in the first half of my career, and I’d love a second opportunity to do things better.”

Trevor Bauer has since pitched for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in the 2023 season. He went 10-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 130 strikeouts across 130.2 innings pitched. However, there hasn't been much going on with Bauer this season. Spring Training is already underway and he might have to decide to sit out this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.