"Thank you, Miggy! Thank you for a wild ride!" "Historic" Detroit Tigers react to Miguel Cabrera reaching the 3000 hits milestone

Cabrera reached a major milestone in the game against Colorado Rockies
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified Apr 24, 2022 03:28 AM IST
Miguel Cabrera reached 3,000 career hits and baseball fans across the world reacted to the future Hall-of-Famer's milestone. The Detroit Tigers won by a score of 13-0 against the Colorado Rockies.The crowd was packed full to see the legend make history.

Cabrera joins Albert Pujols as the only two active players who have accomplished this feat. Cabrera is also just the seventh player in MLB history to have at least 3,000 hits and 500 or more home runs. Fans on Twitter had quite the reaction to this historic moment in baseball history.

@tigers @MiguelCabrera Last year I got to hear 500 in my car on my way to lunch from work. It was magic. Windows down, guy next to me was listening also with the windows down. Today, I watched alone, isolating with covid, tears in my eyes. Beautiful.Thank you, Miggy. Thank you for a wild ride!
"Last year I got to hear 500 in my car on my way to lunch from work. It was magic. Windows down, guy next to me was listening also with the windows down. Today, I watched alone, isolating with covid, tears in my eyes. Beautiful. Thank you, Miggy. Thank you for a wild ride!"
@tigers @MiguelCabrera Congrats Miggy! Cheers to this amazing accomplishment! https://t.co/npt857zWKD

One fan got a picture with Cabrera and claims he is his all-time favorite player. On top of that, fans encouraged the legendary baseball player to aim for 600 home runs.

@tigers @MiguelCabrera Got a picture with him before a game about 10 years ago. My all-time favorite player, the only other player who comes close for me is Pudge. So happy for ya @MiguelCabrera couldn’t be more well deserved. Go and get that 600th double
"Got a pitcture with him before a game about 10 years ago. My all-time favorite player, the only other player who comes close for me is Pudge. So happy for ya @Miguel Cabrera couldn't be more well deserved. Go and get that 600th double."

As most fans felt emotional, some even began to cry with tears of joy.

@tigers @MiguelCabrera CRYING

One fan mentioned that this moment was truly historic.

@tigers @MLB @MiguelCabrera Historic! He’s a sure HOFer

Miguel Cabrera joins exclusive company

Cabrera has become just the seventh player in MLB history to have over 3,000 hits and 500 or more home runs. He joins fellow MLB legend Albert Pujols as the only active player that has accomplished this feat.

Overall, this will be a day that Detroit Tigers fans, fans across baseball, and especially Miguel Cabrera will never forget. The future Hall of Famer has cemented himself as one of the greatest players of all time.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach

