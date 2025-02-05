Miguel Rojas drops 1-word caption as the Dodgers star amps up batting drills

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas shared a video clip to his Instagram story on Tuesday. In the video, the Venezuelan was hard at work in the batting cages, perfecting his craft, looking forward to the imminent start of the new season.

"Soon ⚾" Miguel Rojas captioned his story.

Screenshot of Miguel Rojas' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@miggyslocker IG Stories)

With Rohas having missed plenty of the 2024 season due to injury issues, the Dodgers' coaching staff and players will be hoping the 35-year-old can stay injury-free in the new season, as he not only offers decent production with the bat but is also a safe glove in defensive situations.

With 307 at-bats in 103 games in 2024, Rojas was still decent whenever he got the chance, finishing the regular season with a .283 batting average, six home runs and 36 RBIs. Despite the frustrations of the early months of the season, the season ended on a perfect note for Rojas as he won the World Series for the first time in his career.

Miguel Rojas and Freddie Freeman meet hundreds of supporters at Fan Fest 2025

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas and first baseman Freddie Freeman turned up to meet hundreds of Dodgers fans at Fan Fest 2025. Rojas later uploaded a series of snaps from the fun-filled day on Instagram, seemingly excited about the new season that is now just around the corner.

"Fan Fest 2025 only means one thing 😀 Baseball is back in a few days 🫡 7️⃣2️⃣🔙," Miguel Rojas captioned his post.

The Dodgers fired on all cylinders consistently in the 2024 season as they finished the regular season with the best record in the big leagues and went on to win the World Series for the eighth time in franchise history.

After the Dodgers continued to strengthen in the offseason, Dodgers fans are pleased with the trajectory their team is on. Heading into the new season, fans will be hoping that what is arguably baseball's most well-rounded squad can repeat last season's exploits.

