Miguel Rojas provides crucial update on Mookie Betts’ shortstop readiness

The LA Dodgers confirmed during the MLB GM winter meetings that they will be moving Mookie Betts to the shortstop position. Following that, another Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas said thaat he doesn't feel like he's a bench player going into the 2025 season and is up for the challenge to play anywhere and become the team's go-to utilityman.

On the Chris Rose Rotation podcast on Monday, Rojas said that he met Betts when he was in LA a couple of days ago and shared his insight on the position. He predicted Betts to have it better this year than in 2024.

"He’s in a much better place now to play shortstop," Rojas said (16:05 onwards). "Last year, he didn’t even have a glove for shortstop when he found out he was going to play there every day at the beginning of the season. That’s really hard to do. Now, he’s had the whole offseason to prepare, get his equipment and work with the people he wants to.

"That’s why I think he’s going to be so much better. He’s already shown me that he has a plan. Everyone knows he’s super athletic, but now he has a plan, he’s worked on the things he needed to in the offseason, and he’s way more confident in playing the position than he was last year."

Mookie Betts is up for the challenge to play shortstop with a full offseason to prepare

In 2024, Mookie Betts was hurried into the middle infield role, where despite his best efforts, his struggles were amply evident.

Amid that, a finger injury against the Kansas City Royals rendered him out for months during the middle of the season. When Betts returned, the Dodgers didn't want to take chances and rather gave hm back the right field, his original position.

“I 100 percent believe in my abilities. I believe I can (play shortstop). I think it’s the challenge that I really, truly loved,” Betts said in August.

“I just haven’t been challenged in a long time. So that task, that challenge to accept and be able to play shortstop in the big leagues, and help the Dodgers? I was going to take it on, and I’m happy I did. I’m definitely proud of myself for doing that.”

Now that the Dodgers have made it clear of what they want from Mookie Betts, the former NL MVP is ready to take the challenge head-on.

