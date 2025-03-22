Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas dropped an encouraging two-word reaction to Japanese hurler Roki Sasaki’s locker room selfie on social media.

In Sasaki's photo posted on IG, a packed Dodgers’ locker room can be seen, with fellow Japanese stars Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani prominent in the photo, among other Los Angeles players.

In the middle, Rojas can be seen wearing a black tank top, flashing a huge smile. Here’s a look at Roki Sasaki’s photo as seen on IG:

Miguel Rojas drops 2-word reaction to Roki Sasaki’s Dodgers locker room selfie

In the caption, Miguel Rojas wrote:

“Da Boys.”

The caption is accompanied by a military salute emoji, signaling the team is ready to hit the field for the 2025 MLB campaign. Fellow teammate Kike Hernandez is also tagged in the post.

With the Dodgers sweeping the first two games of this season during the 2025 Tokyo Series, the Boys in Blue look poised to make another deep playoff run, hopefully becoming the first team since the Yankees 98-01 to win back-to-back World Series championships.

Dodgers' Miguel Rojas gifted Roki Sasaki his uniform number

The relationship between Miguel Rojas and Roki Sasaki is an interesting, if surprising one. When Sasaki officially joined the Dodgers earlier this year, speculation emerged regarding which number he would wear.

Sasaki wore number 11 with the Japanese club, Chiba Lotte Marines, but that number was already taken by Rojas at Dodgers. So, selflessly, Rojas gifted his number 11 to Sasaki. To which, Sasaki replied per MLB.com:

“I’m really grateful that a veteran like Miguel Rojas has let me wear No.11.”

Sasaki’s words, through translator Will Ireton, underscored the respect that he has for his teammate. Rojas, in turn, did not request anything special from Sasaki in exchange for the number. Rojas reportedly stated:

“I don’t need anything, to be honest with you. I just want to win. I just want Roki Sasaki on my team, and that’s what I’m looking for.”

Rojas, like everyone else in the organization, is eager to see what sort of impact Roki Sasaki can have out of the gate for Los Angeles. The 23-year-old phenom has some of the best stuff according to most experts.

So, it remains to be seen if Rojas’ prize for gifting his number to Sasaki will be a tremendous season for the Japanese hurler as he and the Boys in Blue chase another World Series title.

