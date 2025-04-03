Miguel Rojas drops 2-word verdict as Shohei Ohtani's walk-off bomb seals Dodgers' franchise record

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas reacted to Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani’s walk-off homer in their latest game. On Wednesday, the Dodgers wrapped up their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium.

The Braves took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and added three more runs in the second. The Dodgers managed to score twice in the second and added another run in the fourth but continued to trail 5-3 until the eighth inning.

In the eighth, Dodgers slugger Max Muncy tied the game with a two-run double. Then, in the ninth, Shohei Ohtani delivered a dramatic walk-off 399-foot home run to center field on his Bobblehead Night, sealing a 6-5 victory for Los Angeles.

Ohtani’s teammate Miguel Rojas reacted to his stellar hit by sharing a clip of the moment on his Instagram, writing:

“The Goat.”

Rojas IG (Credits: Instagram/@miggyslocker)

Although Rojas didn’t play in Wednesday’s game, he expressed his love on social media by sharing a clip of the Dodgers celebrating Ohtani’s game-winning homer, captioned:

“This team 💙”

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who opened the 2025 season with a victory over the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, remain undefeated. After returning to the U.S., they went on to sweep the Detroit Tigers and the Atlanta Braves, improving to 8-0, the best start ever by a reigning World Series champion.

Miguel Rojas reveals Dodgers manager Dave Roberts's confidence in his team during last year’s struggle

During the 2024 season, although the Dodgers ultimately won the World Series, they faced several challenges along the way. In the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers were down 2-1 in the series and faced a critical situation.

They didn’t have a starting pitcher lined up for the next game, and first baseman Freddie Freeman was unavailable due to injury. At the same time, Miguel Rojas also suffered a groin injury and had to inform Dodgers manager Dave Roberts that he wouldn’t be able to play.

Last month, Rojas revisited that moment, shedding light on Roberts' response (via USA Today):

“I woke up that day feeling really bad, and I couldn’t play. I told him, 'Doc, I’m really sorry man, but I can’t play today. I can’t really walk.' He texted me right back, 'Miggy, we’re going to win the World Series this year, and we’re going to win it next year together.’”

“That was really special because we were one game away from not even making out of the NLDS, and he’s got the confidence on his team that we were going to win.’ You read the message, and you don’t believe it until it’s starting to happen.’”

Despite their struggles, the Dodgers went on to win the NLDS 3-2, followed by a 4-2 victory in the NLCS. They eventually secured the World Series title by defeating the Yankees 4-1.

