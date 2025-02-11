Miguel Rojas sends 3-word hype as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, and more Dodgers stars begin spring training prep

Los Angeles Dodgers' star-studded roster is headed into Spring Training with the mindset of defending their World Series title in 2025. Pitchers and catchers will report to the Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona with their first workout scheduled for Tuesday. The rest of the roster is expected to join the team for the full-squad workout on Saturday.

Several high-profile names reported early to the complex to get a head start in their workouts. Three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Blake Snell, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas, Tanner Scott and Bobby Miller, among others, were seen arriving in Glendale on Monday.

Rojas shared a clip of their arrival at the complex with a three-word message on Instagram.

"Boys are back," Rojas captioned his Instagram story.

Shohei Ohtani, who was restricted to play as designated hitter in his first season for the Dodgers last year, is expected to resume his pitching duties in the upcoming season.

The two-way phenom was seen pitching at the complex on Monday. He is amping his preparation for his debut on the mound sometime in April, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

The reigning World Series winners will play their first Cactus League game against the Chicago Cubs on February 20. They are scheduled to play 20 Cactus League games in 21 days and will begin the regular season with a two-game series against the Cubs at Tokyo Dome on March 18-19.

Dodgers bring back former GM Farhan Zaidi after Giants firing

While the Dodgers have brought in several familiar and new players in a busy offseason, they made a late addition to their front office heading into spring training on Monday.

The Dodgers reportedly signed former San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi as a special adviser to owner Mark Walter. Apart from the Dodgers, Zaidi will also advise on Walter's other ventures; Los Angeles Lakers (NBA), LA Sparks (WNBA), Chelsea (Premier League) and the Women’s Hockey League.

Zaidi, who served as the general manager for the Dodgers from 2014 to '18. The Dodgers made two World Series trips during his stint with the team.

He left the NL West team to join the Giants in 2018 but he was fired in September last year after an underwhelming 80-82 season. He was replaced by Giants icon Buster Posey.

