On September 29, Miguel Rojas of the Los Angeles Dodgers fell victim to one of the most unorthodox challenges made in MLB this season. The shortstop will likely be paying more attention to his footing going forward.

During the sixth inning, an assist by Rojas was oveturned after video replays determined that the shortstop's foot was on the outfield grass. According to new MLB shift restrictions, infielders cannot play on the outfield, and risk a defensive violation for doing so.

With the Dodgers ahead by a significant margin late in the game, the challenge from the Giants' looked rather petty. Perhaps it was interim manager Kai Correa's way of making a splash. The Giants fired their manager Gabe Kepler mere hours before the game kicked off.

Despite the call being oveturned, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers were able to turn the next out and win the game by a score of 6-2. The team will enter the postseason next week with their tenth straight divisional title.

After the game, Rojas was less than impressed with the San Francisco Giants for challenging this play. Speaking to the media post-game, Rojas remarked that he had been on the outfield grass by mere a hair, and that doing so is common for most MLB infielders.

The rules were born out of the 2022 MLB lockout. After the 2022 season was nearly canceled on account of a lack of a collective bargaining agreement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred decided to overhaul the rules.

His 11-person "competition committee" came up with a playbook of rule changes designed to increase hitting and stimulate offense. In addition to the restrictions on defensive shifts, the league also saw the introduction of larger base sizes, as well as a pitch clock.

Miguel Rojas will watch his toes in the 2023 postseason

Alongside the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers are expected to be able to bypass the first round and head straight to the Divisional Series on account of their record. While everyone likely agrees that challenging a play like this is petty, shortstops like Miguel Rojas will have to pay even more attention to their positioning than ever.